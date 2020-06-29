Bet Awards 2020 Performances [Watch]

Last night the 2020 Bet Awards, hosted by Amanda Seales, was a portrait of Black Excellence, tastefully done in light of Coronavirus with a special focus on Black Lives Matter. Big winners of the night included Beyonce, Lizzo, Da Baby, Roddy Ricch, and more. See a full list of winners here.

Performances were produced like live videos, complete with creative imagery and custom backgrounds.

Take a look at some of the performances from the night that stood out including, Da Baby and Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Sir and D Smoke, and more.

