National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For Election Day, Step By Step

Tuesday marks National Voting Registration Day, which falls exactly 42 days away from Election Day. But in order to participate in the democratic process and cast a ballot in what just may be the most consequential election in modern history, you have to first register to vote.

That’s what today is all about.

Aside from registering to vote, there are a number of ways people are encouraged to take part in this important day. But first things first. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, there are a number of resources in place to assist you with that. NewsOne’s The Black Ballot published a brief guide with steps to take in order to register to vote. You can find that information by clicking here. And with the controversy over mailing absentee ballots seemingly not going anywhere, it’s important to pay attention to the voter registration deadlines associated with your state so you don’t miss the opportunity to register and find yourself on the outside looking in on Election Day.

This is a critical moment in our democracy. So proud to be a part of @staceyabrams's new film, All In: The Fight For Democracy which tells the story about the struggle for #VotingRights in our country.

Streaming free on Amazon on #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! #AllInForVoting pic.twitter.com/WsE8Cc8IBk — Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) September 22, 2020

Once you’re all registered, you’re not technically done. Considering all of the reports of voter suppression and having seen so many names get purged from voter rolls, it’s also pertinent to confirm your registration — frequently. You can do that by contacting your local board of elections or checking its website. The last thing you want to do is think you’re registered and then either not get sent your absentee ballot or arrive at your polling place and be turned away because a worker cannot locate your name.

There is also some confusion over whether formerly incarcerated individuals can vote. It’s a case-by-case basis, but those falling into that category should figure put if they’re eligible to vote. Click here to find out more.

On this #NationalVoterRegistrationDay , please remember that convicted felons in Arkansas CAN register to vote. As long as you have completed the terms of your sentence & received a letter of discharge, you can register. The deadline to register is 10/5. #YourVoteIsYourVoice pic.twitter.com/PUyIwinDsO — LaTonya Austin Honorable (@HonorableChoice) September 22, 2020

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama has planned a virtual event Tuesday in honor of National Voting Registration Day to encourage people to get registered. The When We All Vote organization’s Registered and Ready Instagram Takeover is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. ET and judging from its flyer will feature celebrity voting advocates including Zendaya, Chris Paul and Tracee Elliss Ross along with activists such as Brittany Packnett Cunningham and Kristen Clarke, the president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

On #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, I’m going live on Instagram with some special guests and voting experts to make sure we’re all ready to cast our ballots this fall. Join me tomorrow at 11am ET for @WhenWeAllVote’s Registered and Ready Instagram Takeover: https://t.co/YyCaei3PQF pic.twitter.com/gFyWv83mbU — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 21, 2020

There are also other National Voting Registration Day events taking place across the country if you’re unable to join Michelle Obama and her friends Tuesday. The National Voting Registration Day website has an interactive tool for users to find events near them to participate in. ou can find them by clicking here.

Aside from registering to vote, there are some other important aspects of National Voting Registration Day to be aware of. In order to be truly ready to vote, the National Voting Registration Day website has also provided some other necessary resources such as knowing your state’s options for voting during the coronavirus pandemic. Staying healthy and taking steps to protect yourself as well as others are paramount, especially for those intending to vote in-person.

As part of @NAACP_LDF's #PreparedToVote effort, we have launched #VotingRights2020, a 2020 election microsite. This site is your go-to for info on voter registration, voter suppression, #ElectionDay volunteering, and more! Visit https://t.co/44G0U4Mb9m today! pic.twitter.com/waOHyXNxDm — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) September 21, 2020

The National Voting Registration Day website also invites users to learn more about who will be on their state’s ballots, from the local city and state elections to the national contests, as well.

Are you planning to vote via mail? Find out your state’s deadlines not just for requesting one but also for when to mail it by clicking here.

With a shortfall of poll workers expected because of COVID-19, people from all backgrounds are being asked to volunteer in that capacity. Learn more about becoming a poll worker by clicking here.

After you’ve done all that, there is just one last thing to do: Vote!

SEE ALSO:

Election 2020: How To Register To Vote

Mail Ballots vs. In-Person Voting: Everything You Need To Know

Read More From The Black Ballot

National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For Election Day, Step By Step was originally published on newsone.com

Also On K97.5: