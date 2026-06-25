34th Annual Giant National Barbecue Battle Kicks Off This Weekend In DC

Now in its 34th year, the Giant National Barbecue Battle will kick off this weekend in the heart of Washington, D.C. Alongside the competition portion of the Giant National Barbecue Battle, some of the Nation’s Capital’s top Go-Go bands will provide musical entertainment at the family-friendly weekend event.

One of the star cooks and pitmasters at this year’s Giant National Barbecue Battle will be Food Network 100 Cooks alum and Maryland native and middle school counselor Justin Rowland.

Joining Rowland on the Kingsford Great American Grilling Stage will be Chef Rock Harper, a Hell’s Kitchen alum and current operator of innovative phone-free bar Hush Harbor, and Chef Huda Mu’min, also a Food Network alum, will be a contestant in the battle. Last year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest winner, Miki Sudo, will also join in the activities ahead of that portion of the event.

While the battle’s origins are well established, the event has morphed into America’s Food & Music Festival, coinciding in time with America’s 250th anniversary. With several vendors handing out samples of their wares, hunger certainly won’t be an issue.

Adding to that, the city’s homegrown music of Go-Go will enjoy prominence at the weekend showdown.

The Experience Unlimited Band, better known EU (featuring Sugar Bear), Rare Essence, and The Chuck Brown Band will headline the Pepsi Lay’s Art to Go-Go Stage. At the Pepsi World Music Stage, Tito Puente Jr. will bring the Latin jazz and salsa vibes. Over 50 musical performances will take place over the weekend in genres that include R&B, reggae, blues, bossa nova, and more.

As mentioned, coming hungry won’t be an issue as the Giant World of Flavors Sampling Pavilion will feature food from 15 countries all under the weekend theme of “American Cuisine Is World Cuisine,” and guests can also indulge in food tastings and beverages, ncluding Taste of Giant, Giant Taste of Summer, Giant Health & Wellness, the P&G Pavilion, McCormick Flavor Zone, and Pepsi Refreshment Zone.

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“Barbecue looks different in different parts of America and around the world,” said Allen Tubis, Founder and Producer of the Giant National BBQ Battle. “But at its heart, it is still barbecue. This event celebrates the traditions, flavors, and cultural influences that enrich our communities and help define who we are.”

Local sports fanatics will also have plenty of options with the Freedom 250 Indy Grand Prix Show Car from Monumental Sports, and community participation from the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go, Washington Spirit, and D.C. United.

The Official National BBQ Championship is recognized by Congress and stands as the kick-off event for the summer season in Washington. The Giant National Barbecue Battle is more than just about food, music, and gathering, as it has raised millions of dollars for local charities and organizations, including World Central Kitchen, founded by the legendary Chef José Andrés, owner of several fine establishments in the city.

The Giant National Barbecue Battle starts on Saturday, June 27, at 11 AM local time through 9 PM on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th Streets. The party continues on Sunday, June 28, from 11 AM to 7 PM local time.

To learn more and get tickets for this family-friendly event, click here.

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Photo: GNBB

34th Annual Giant National Barbecue Battle Kicks Off This Weekend In DC was originally published on cassiuslife.com