Mount Gay Rum Announces New Exceptionally Aged Collection

Mount Gay Rum, billed as the world’s oldest running rum distillery, announced two new expressions that should excite rum enthusiasts. Mount Gay Rum’s Exceptionally Aged Collection features the limited-run Exceptionally Aged 15 and Exceptionally Aged 25 expressions.

We’re big fans of Mount Gay Rum on this side, and having visited the distillery a few times, it’s fantastic to see them get into the ultra-aged lane with their already stellar product. Expanding on its popular Master Blender Collection, the Exceptionally Aged Collection shares age statements for the first time via its Exceptionally Aged 15 and Exceptionally Aged 25 bottles.

What the distillery prides itself on is not adulterating its rums with sugar, known as dosage in the industry, or adding any flavoring. The rums are made farm to bottle at the Mount Gay Distillery in St. Lucy, Barbados, with the island’s terroir adding nuance and depth as the spirit ages.

Exceptionally Aged 15 gained its start via former Master Blender Jerry Edwards by way of the distillery’s single column still and later matured in former American oak bourbon casks, lending the rich, dark, and oaky notes. The practice was carried on by former Master Blender Allen Smith and current Master Blender Trudiann Brank, the latter of whom finalized the final product to create this expression.

Exceptionally Aged 25’s story began back in 1999 with Edwards at the helm, still using the single column still. The rum was aged in the same former American oak bourbon casks, this time for 25 years. Smith was in place to monitor the maturation of the rum, with Branker approving the final blend in 2025.

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“The Exceptionally Aged Collection is a tribute to more than 320 years of Mount Gay heritage and to the generations of blenders before me who had the vision to lay down these incredible rums,” said Master Blender Trudiann Branker. “By aging both expressions exclusively in ex-bourbon casks, we were able to achieve an intensity and complexity that truly reflects our heritage, Barbados’ tropical climate, and the character of the spirit straight from the barrel.”

As we’ve stated above, Exceptionally Aged 15 and Exceptionally Aged 25 will be available in the United States in limited quantities. Just 4,942 of the 15 are available worldwide at the SRP of $90 USD. For the 25, just 2,376 bottles will be made available due to its limited inventory, with an SRP of $199 USD.

To learn more about Mount Gay Rum’s new Exceptionally Aged Collection, click here.

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Photo: Mount Gay

Mount Gay Rum Announces New Exceptionally Aged Collection was originally published on cassiuslife.com