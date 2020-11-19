The Fashion Moments That Made Cardi B “Woman Of The Year”

Cardi B’s career is every social media influencer’s dream. From making people laugh on YouTube, to being named Billboard’s Woman of the Year, I’d say thats an amazing glow up.

To put things into perspective, Cardi’s carefree personality won everyone over during her appearances on Love and Hip Hop. Her music career skyrocketed soon after. While positioning herself as the top female rapper, she rooted herself in the fashion game. Before you knew it, people were checking to see what Cardi would wear at award shows and red carpet events. She became every designer’s favorite celebrity to dress.

The more popular Cardi got, the more exclusive her wardrobe became. She was topping the charts and making the best dressed list simultaneously. Being awarded Billboard’s Woman of the Year is a great honor. Musically, she’s a beast and deserving of the title. It’s the fashion for me, though! These fashion moments definitely contributed to her success.

Cardi B. has been cooking up some great stuff with sneaker and athletic wear company Reebok. Just last week she launched her official collection with the brand. She played a major part in designing the sneakers and made sure to keep her price points reasonable. Sneakers are an appreciated switch up from Cardi’s usual couture ensembles.

You can’t talk about Cardi B fashion moments without touching on the style phenomenon that is the WAP video. The entire video highlights hairstyles and clothing mostly from the 90’s era. Never in a million years did I think I’d want to run to the salon and request a pin curled updo, but here I am considering taking a nostalgic walk down a stylish memory lane.

Talk about commitment. Cardi and her team are dedicated to going above and beyond in the name of fashion. Here she is at the 2019 MET Gala making the ultimate statement. Her quilted and feathered gown by Thom Browne had it’s own staff! Approximately 10 people were in charge of making sure her and her gown were able to grace the pink carpet with zero snafus.

How does a young girl from the Bronx end up becoming the face of luxury brand? A mixture of God’s plan, dedication, and authenticity. In September it was announced that Cardi B is the face of Balenciaga. How dope is that?

During fashion week, Cardi B and her stylist went above and beyond when executing their looks. This particular look was recreated after everyone saw her in it. Cardi is a front row fixture at all runway shows. Designers are eager to dress her in their clothing because she boosts sales.

Early on in Cardi’s career, she forged a great relationship with retailer Fashion Nova. Together, they created an affordable collection of clothing that sells out after each launch. Because she’s known for her high fashion flare, she’s always sure to add pieces that represent that side of her career.

It’s been a cool couple of years for Cardi B. The pandemic has caused her to slow down a bit, but she’s managed to maintain a presence in the music and fashion industry. Not only is she deserving of her the Billboard Woman of the Year award, she also should be recognized for her admirable contributions to fashion.

The Fashion Moments That Made Cardi B “Woman Of The Year” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

