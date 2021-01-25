Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back!

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week winter event, is set to run the week of January 25- 31st, 2021. During the event, participating restaurant s within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe takeout menu ($20, $25, $30 or $35) each day they are open.

“This winter’s Triangle Restaurant Week celebrates 14 years of culinary excellence in the Triangle ,” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week . “We are very excited to be able to offer a takeout version since many people look forward to this yearly event .”

“Covid-19 has reshaped the hospitality industry in the Triangle and we wanted to offer a takeout edition to help restaurants jumpstart their business in the new year” said Kelly Stewart, Program Manager for Triangle Restaurant Week. Since the inaugural event, Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over 1.2 million residents and featured more than 100 of the region’s eateries, generating over $500k in additional revenue to the area’s restaurants. During the largest foodie event in the South East, patrons will have the option of special 2 or 3-course menus at $20, $25, $30 or $35, varying by location. Details about the event can be found on Triangle Restaurant Week’s website. For more information on Triangle Restaurant Week and participating venues, visit www.trirestaurantweek.com.

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Off Her Superior Coat Game 3 photos Launch gallery Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Off Her Superior Coat Game 1. VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS AND HUSBAND DOUGLASS EMHOFF AT THE COVID-19 MEMORIAL SERVICE, 2021 Source:Getty 1 of 3 2. Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony Source:Getty 2 of 3 3. US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION Source:Getty 3 of 3 Skip ad Continue reading Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Off Her Superior Coat Game Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Shows Off Her Superior Coat Game [caption id="attachment_3277709" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: JOSHUA ROBERTS / Getty[/caption] I know our first ever African American, Asian American Vice President has a lot to do now that she is in office. Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have 4 years of destruction to clean up. While she is obviously more invested in shifting the political climate, she's also made a firm decision to do it in a classic, fashionable way. Presentation is everything, especially when you're in the public eye. VP Kamala Harris was never the fashionista that Michelle Obama is, but her love for well-tailored suits, Converse sneakers, and pearl necklaces showed just how multifaceted she is. Over the last couple of days, Kamala Harris has shown off a coat game that is to die for. She is using her platform to promote Black designers, and in return, they're committed to dressing her in nothing but the best. From what we've seen so far, our VP is more on the classic side of fashion. She prefers her wardrobe to be simple, timeless, and effective. Her outerwear has been a huge reflection of that. Kamala's monochromatic looks have been the talk of the town lately, specifically those luxurious overcoats. Take a look at 3 looks that prove our VP has a superior coat game.

Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back! was originally published on foxync.com