Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back!

“Covid-19 has reshaped the hospitality industry in the Triangle and we wanted to offer a takeout edition to help restaurants jumpstart their business in the new year” said Kelly Stewart, Program Manager for Triangle Restaurant Week.
Since the inaugural event, Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over 1.2 million residents and featured more than 100 of the region’s eateries, generating over $500k in additional revenue to the area’s restaurants.
During the largest foodie event in the South East, patrons will have the option of special 2 or 3-course menus at $20, $25, $30 or $35, varying by location.
Details about the event can be found on Triangle Restaurant Week’s website.
For more information on Triangle Restaurant Week and participating venues, visit www.trirestaurantweek.com.
