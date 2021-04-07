Wake County Affordable Home Ownership Program

Wake County has allocated $475,000 to start The Affordable Homeownership Program to promote wealth creation through homeownership opportunities. The program helps first-time homebuyers achieve the dream of homeownership and helps current homeowners to avoid foreclosure.

What is The Affordable Homeownership Program?

The Affordable Homeownership Program offers forgivable, no monthly payment loans up to $20,000 to low- to moderate-income households. Serving all Wake County municipalities, outside of Raleigh and Cary.*

DHIC will administer the program and provide essential homebuyer education and foreclosure prevention services.

What can this program help me with?

There are two goals that this program was created to achieve:

Home purchase assistance for first-time homebuyers Foreclosure prevention for current homeowners

Do I qualify?

To qualify, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Have a household income that is at or below 80% Area Median Income (AMI).

Individuals interested in purchasing their first home.

Current homeowners facing foreclosure.

*Raleigh and Cary are excluded due to the federal funding source supporting the program. GET MORE DETAILS HERE

