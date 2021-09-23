Jermaine Dupri Shades Diddy with Songwriters Honor: “I’m At Tables Puff Can’t Pay For”

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jermaine Dupri hasn’t played games when it came to calling out Diddy for a Verzuz battle and recently revealed not only why, but also why his credentials show his arms are actually longer than Diddy’s when it comes to hits.

As previously reported, during an Instagram live session, Diddy, JD, and Snoop Dogg joined Fat Joe to discuss the potential battle. Diddy previously stated that he only wanted to battle Dr. Dre.

“Ayo, short arms. You need to chill out short arms. You hear me? Ayo, I love you. First of all, I want the world to know that this is one of my best friends. You know, one of my best inspirations,” said Diddy to JD.

Dupri stopped by The Kenny Burns Show on Atlanta radio station V-103 earlier this week, to discuss his accomplishments and bring more facts to the table about why he’s more than qualified to battle Brother Love, throwing a few jabs Diddy’s way by pointing out that he actually produces and sits behind the boards to create records in addition to writing songs.

“Let me say this to y’all, everybody, be clear,” Dupri said. “I just want to make sure everybody understands this. I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. I am in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Puff Daddy’s not in the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. Steve Stoute and the Trackmasters are not in the Hall of Fame.”

The So So Def head honcho then went on to shout out fellow musicians from his era to hold the same accomplishment.

“Me, Dallas Austin, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott—when it comes to songwriting… I shouldn’t have to play nothing… I am in a seat that Puff Daddy can’t pay for. You have to write songs, and as far as I’m concerned, as far as I’m concerned, I don’t know if he’ll ever get in that club.”

The “Grillz” writer then went on to reveal that he had gotten a direct message on Instagram from both Steve Stoute and frequent Diddy collaborators Trackmasters telling him that his records had “no lasting impact.”

“Steve Stoute wrote me saying, ‘Jermaine, I respect your catalog, but your crazy, and your music has zero long-term impact.” Jermaine Duri said. “And I’m going to say this again, the Trackmasters have zero seats in the Hall of Fame. ZERO seats in the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and I want to [add] that if I had zero impact then why are you shooting your shot at me?”

