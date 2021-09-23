K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

I don’t know what is about horses and music. First, it was Lil Nas X riding his horse to the old town road and riding it to superstardom now we have Megan Thee Stallion riding her’s savagely through a hot girl summer to a partnership with Nike.Megan Thee Stallion took to her personal Instagram to share the big news about her partnership with Nike along with a little show and proof with a one-minute video ad.

How does a rapper get her own Nike athletic deal??

The 26-year-old Grammy award-winning Houston native, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, starts off by saying before she became Megan ‘Thee’ Stallion folks thought because of her legs and size she could run like a stallion however that wasn’t the case but what is clear that in order to drop it and twerk it while you sing it, you have to train just as hard as an athlete making it clear that rapping is her sport and Nike is co-signing that fact by making Megan Thee Stallion ‘The Hot Girl Coach’

HOTTIES WE ARE OFFICIALLY NIKE HOTTIES I told y’all, Real Hotties put other Hotties on! So I’m sharing my fitness story to let you know sport is whatever ya want it to be. Dance is my sport. Rapping is my sport. Performing is my sport. –Megan Thee Stallion IG

Take a look at the video below.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Now The Nike Hot Girl Coach [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On K97.5: