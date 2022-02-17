Lizzo Announces New Dance Competition Series ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This is certainly shaping up to be the year of Lizzo! Today, the 33-year-old just announced her new Amazon Studios project, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and by the looks of the trailer, it promises to be an energetic and inspiring talent search as the “Truth Hurts” singer sets out to find a crew of backup dancers to join her upcoming world tour.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is an unscripted series that will follow the singer as she searches for “confident, bad-a** women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls.” As part of the series, ten castmates will move into the Big Grrrls House, where they’ll work to prove that they’ve got the moves and confidence to join Lizzo on tour. And, according to Lizzo in the trailer, she’s only looking for girls that look like her and “are thick, pretty and know what they’re about!”

Lizzo took to her Instagram page to debut the trailer today with a caption that got everyone excited about the series debut. “I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE… TURN IT UP,” she wrote. “This is the greatest moment of my career yet. Y’all know how hard it’s been finding dancers that look like me. But if I gotta get a TV show to get the world to see the value in us big grrrls B**** IMMA DO IT Ready to laugh, cry, twerk, repeat?! WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS DROPS 3/25 ONLY ON @primevideo”

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls will premiere Friday, March 25 on Amazon Prime Video. The eight-episode unscripted series will also be available in other countries around the world starting May 2022.

Will you be watching?

