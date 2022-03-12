Has Your Water Been Turned Off? Here’s Help!

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a federally-funded program that provides emergency assistance to low-income households, particularly those with the lowest incomes, that pay a high proportion of household income for drinking water and wastewater services.
LIHWAP is a temporary emergency program that helps eligible households afford water and wastewater services. Payments are made directly to the households utility company. Households can apply for LIHWAP through September 30, 2023 or until funds run out.
The State of North Carolina started accepting applications for LIHWAP beginning December 1, 2021 for households whose water services were disconnected or in jeopardy of disconnection. On January 3, 2022, the program was expanded to include all households that have a current water/wastewater bill and meet the eligibility requirements, whether or not their water service is disconnected. Although the program has been expanded, households that have had services disconnected or in jeopardy of disconnection will continue to have priority for LIHWAP funds.
HOW TO APPLY FOR LIHWAP ASSISTANCE
- Apply Online: epass.nc.gov
- Paper: You can download a paper application, print it, fill it out, and return it to your local county Department of Social Services by dropping it off or faxing it.
LIHWAP Paper Application – English (PDF)
- Phone: You can apply by phone by calling your local county Department of Social Services.
- In-Person: Applications are available at your local county Department of Social Services.
ELIGIBILITY
To be eligible for LIHWAP, a household must have at least one U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen and:
- Have income equal to or less than 150% of the federal poverty level
- Have household services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection or have a current outstanding bill
- Be responsible for the water bill
Households can apply through September 30, 2023 or until funds run out.
