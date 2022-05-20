The End of An Era?: Migos Breakup Rumors Hit the Internet

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Okay, this does NOT look good for the “culture.”

Earlier this week, social media (and by “social media,” we mean “Black Twitter”) were all over the internet with rumors that rap trio Migos could be heading towards “Splitsville.”

It all started when fans noticed that group member Offset unfollowed the other two members, Quavo and Takeoff, on Instagram. It’s also worth mentioning that Offset’s wife, Cardi B., also hit that unfollow button on them too. Wow.

Coincidently enough, this rumor comes as Quavo and Takeoff are promoting their new single, “Hotel Lobby,” which was released today under the moniker Unc and Phew. (In case you didn’t know how they came up with that name, Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle. Also, Offset is Quavo’s cousin. Just an FYI.)

Migos’ last album, Culture III, was released last year, and all three of them have released solo projects during that time as well. So, the fact that Quavo and Takeoff are doing a side project is not alarming. BUT… with Offset and Cardi B. unfollowing the two of them on social media, we are now wondering… could this be the end of Migos’ run in music?

There’s no confirmation as of yet. In fact, Quavo was absolutely silent on the matter when TMZ approached him near LAX. Well, until we know for sure, check out Unc And Phew’s “Hotel Lobby” video below!