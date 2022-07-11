K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The latest in the ongoing creative partnership between Beyoncé’s IVY PARK and German shoemaker Adidas is called IVYTOPIA; a journey to discover one’s own nirvana.

According to Adidas, the collection will feature distinct looks with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in fashion, performance gear, footwear, and accessories. The new gear drops on July 21 online and the next day in select stores, globally.

The cinematic campaign at its core is “about finding healing through connection and sharing one another’s dreams of escape to IVYTOPIA, whether that’s simply daydreaming or going on a road trip,” notes an Adidas press statement.

Related: Beyoncé Covers ‘British Vogue’ To Prep Us For New Album

The theme is described as transformative, frenetic and psychedelic—as well as cathartic and empowering.

The collection features footwear including a pair of Stan Smith’s which have been re-worked to feature a bold and slightly futuristic look, as well as swimwear, and 52 apparel styles with fabrics that range from power mesh to stretch twill to French terry.

The colors in the collection included quartz (off-white), pyrite (silver), lapis lazuli (shock cyan), hawk’s eye (khaki) and jasper (solar yellow), a mystical crystal and floral-inspired print.

Not so coincidentally, the drop comes a week before Queen Bey drops her seventh studio album, Act 1: Renaissance on July 29.

Beyoncé’s IVY PARK x Adidas Announce New “Dreams of Ivytopia” Capsule was originally published on hiphopwired.com