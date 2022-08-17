R. Kelly’s Request To Exclude Jurors Who Saw ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Is Denied

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly’s legal troubles seemingly have gotten even worse. His team’s request to exclude jurors who have watched Surviving R. Kelly has been denied.

As per Variety, his lawyers will have to rethink their strategy concerning their client’s current trial in Chicago. This week their petition to remove individuals from the juror panel who have watched the docuseries or are privy to some of the allegations in it. Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lawyer, submitted a motion detailing their concerns. “Any person who has seen the documentary would possess information about the allegations in this indictment (and unrelated allegations) that would unquestionably interfere with his/her ability to decide the case based on the evidence that is introduced at trial,” she wrote.

The document went on to expound on their reasoning why they feel it would be unjust “No one, even a well-intentioned person, would be capable of purging his brain of information obtained through the docuseries or separating information learned from the documentary that was never subject to cross-examination from testimony introduced at trial on the same subject matter” it read.

She also took to Twitter to double down on what she deems to be unfair leverage that the state has in this trial. “To those inquiring… jury selection commences Monday. Will be difficult to find 12 people who can be fair given the media war on my client. The government starts with an incredible advantage but we are going to fight like hell to get a jury that will follow the law.”

R. Kelly is facing numerous child pornography charges. He was sentenced to 30 years back in June in a separate case.

