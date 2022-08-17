K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Raleigh Youth Council is kicking off this year by hosting an open house on Monday, August 22 at Laurel Hills Community Center. High school teens and parents can learn more about the Council by stopping by the open house between 7 and 8 p.m.. The Raleigh Youth Council allows high school students to build leadership skills, volunteer at community service opportunities, participate in civic engagement, and meet other teens from Wake County.

Date: Monday, August 22

Time: 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages: High School

Can’t make the open house?

Join the Council at the first meeting on Monday, September 12 at Kiwanis Park.

High Schoolers – Check Out The Raleigh Youth Council was originally published on foxync.com