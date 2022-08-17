A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t be happier with how things are playing out.

TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP Relli is more than content that his former homie has been charged with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm as he feels the justice system is working in his favor. Relli’s lawyer, Jamal Tooson tells TMZ that his client felt “vindicated” when the charges came down as the incident left him reeling in the following months even though he wasn’t actually hit by any of the bullets.

The lawyer goes on to say Rocky is so powerful in Hollywood and specifically in the music industry, Relli, who is a music producer, felt he would not be believed and drummed out of the business. He believed if he pressed the case, people would just dismiss it as a money grab. Relli says his faith in the justice system has been restored because both the police and the D.A. believed him enough to file 2 serious felony charges against Rocky.

Not for nothing, but we feel police will always find a way to press charges on a famous rapper whenever a gun is involved. Just sayin.’The charges stem from an incident that took place this past November in Hollywood when Rocky and Relli got into a verbal dispute which led to Rocky pulling a gun and letting it off. Though Relli wasn’t actually hit by any of the bullets his hand was injured by bullet fragments and according to his lawyer, the incident also took a toll on Relli’s psychological state as he’s been suffering online harassment and even gotten death threats over the matter. Last week Relli filed a civil suit against Rocky for the shooting which will no doubt add fuel to the fire of those claiming this is a simple money grab. A$AP Rocky is set to be arraigned on August 17 in Los Angeles—details will be forthcoming.

