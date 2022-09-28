K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A new study by education site Niche just revealed the best public high schools in the country… and a local school is at the top of the list!

As reported by Fox 8, the site combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data to determine their rankings. Based on their findings, Niche determined that the top spot belongs to North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics in Durham.

NCSSM, the first public, residential STEM high school in the country, first opened its doors in 1980 in the former Watts Hospital, according to the News & Observer. They opened a second location this past fall in Morganton. NCSSM has been steadily climbing in ranking during the pandemic, landing at #4 in 2020, and then #2 last year.

Elsewhere in the Triangle, Raleigh Charter High School was ranked No. 31 in the nation among public high schools.

TOP 10 Public High Schools In The Country

North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics – Durham, NC Payton College Preparatory High School – Chicago area, IL The Davidson Academy – Nevada MA Academy for Math & Science School – Massachusetts Northside College Preparatory High School – Chicago area, IL Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy – Chicago area, IL Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology – Virginia Maggie Walker Governor’s School – Richmond area, VA High Technology High School – New Jersey Whitney M. Young Magnet High School – Chicago area, IL

This School in The Triangle Voted Best Public H.S. in The Country was originally published on thelightnc.com