Snoop Dogg is looking to close out 2022 strong. The rapper has announced that is looking to close out 2022 strong. The rapper has announced that Dr. Dre is producing his next album.

Per Complex the two west coast icons will once again formally work together on music. Recently Snoop Dogg was a guest on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast. While the two discussed a variety of topics it seemed the award-winning media personality got the "Beautiful" MC very comfortable and he let the cat out of the bag. "You're the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it'll be done in November," he revealed.

Naturally, the announcement piqued Smith’s interest immediately and he responded with a question pointing out the project’s title, Missionary. “Why that name?” Smith asked to which Snoop responded with “[Because] the first album was Doggystyle.” From there, Snoop shared more details on the new album with other news outlets including Rap Radar and ET Online. “We’re cooking up a little something,” he told the latter publication. “I don’t want to talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doing something, we’re working on something.”

Gangsta Grillz mixtape with the Dogg Pound member. You can listen to the full Snoop and Stephen A. Smith interview below. Recently Snoop has been spotted in the studio with Eminem, Saweetie and Erick Sermon. Last week, DJ Drama announced that he is currently working on amixtape with the Dogg Pound member. You can listen to the full Snoop and Stephen A. Smith interview below.

The post The Next Episode: Snoop Dogg Announces Dr. Dre Produced ‘Missionary’ Album appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

