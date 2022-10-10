Check Out Some Of The Trailers That Premiered At New York Comic Con 2022

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 New York Comic Con has come and gone and in its wake left many fan boys and fan girls satisfied what with giving them a reason to finally go out in public dressed up as superheroes and sci-fi characters and not get clowned for it.

But aside from the superb cosplaying and exclusive merchandise sold at the annual event, fans get excited for the new trailers to whatever shows or films they follow and this year we got some highly-anticipated reveals including the first trailer for the animated Super Mario Bros. movie (Chris Pratt voicing Super Mario is hella weird). Aside from that we got a sneak peak at the upcoming fourth season of HBO Max’s Teen Titans, Netflix’s Adams Family spinoff, Wednesday, and Teen Wolf: The Movie amongst many others.

Unfortunately we didn’t get any big news or reveals from Marvel or DC, but we guess we’ll have to wait till next year to see what they have up their sleeves for the coming future.

Check out the trailers and sneak peaks from this year’s New York Comic Con that caught our eye after the jump and let us know if you’ll be checking for any of these movies or shows in the comments section below.

Super Mario Bros.

Teen Titans Season 4 Sneak Peak

Star Trek: Picard

Velma

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Wolf Pack

Star Trek: Discovery

Wednesday

