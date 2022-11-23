Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West To Stop Him From Harassing Kim Kardashian

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Julia Fox explained to her social media followers recently that her short-lived dating situation with Ye aka Kanye West was more show-mance than romance, or maybe even more of a hero-mance as she says she was only trying to distract Yeezus from harassing Kim Kardashian.

According to Dlisted, Fox made the TikTok in response to a commenter who wrote that they wished she hadn’t dated “a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” She said she was planning to write about her relationship with Kanye in her upcoming book, but she might as well explain herself now since, according to her, folks are all up in her business. So, now she’s saying that Kanye was acting normal when in the short time they were together, that she really loves the Kardashians and that she was really trying to help Kim dodge a bullet by *checks notes* diving in front of it herself.

“Anyway, so, by the time me and him got together, he hadn’t been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song, and said, ‘Come back to me, Kimberly,’” Fox said, referring to the time Ye sang from the stage, “Run right back to me…more specifically, Kimberly,” which, by the way, wasn’t cringy and secondhand embarrassment-inducing at all.

Julia goes on to say that, at the beginning of their “relationship,” she was sort of ignoring Kanye’s texts, namely because celebrities are weirdos (“they’re kinda boring, and they’re not what you think they’re gonna be like”). Kanye was annoyed at this, and accused her of having “bad text etiquette.” Julia was unsure of what to do, but then, she had an idea:

“But then I had this thought. I was like, ‘Oh my god, maybe I could get him off Kim’s case!’ Maybe I could distract him, just get him to like me. And I knew, I was like, “If anyone could do it, it’s me.” Because if I set my mind to something, I do it.

“And I will say, that month that we spent together. He wasn’t on Twitter, first of all. He wasn’t on any forms of social media, he didn’t even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes, and weird ideas, and plans for the future, and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education, and, like, it was really beautiful, guys.”

But Julia says she was “out” the moment Kanye started tweeting again. She says that she really believed she could help Kanye, but he rejected her attempts:

“I was like, ‘I wanna help him, I wanna help him!’ I sounded almost as dumb as you guys, saying that I should have done something to stop him… like, what? But anyway, I was delusional, I thought I could help. Anyway, it didn’t work. And now we’re here.”

It’s worth pointing out that Fox recently said she believed dating Kanye hurt her acting career because Hollywood sees her as a “tabloid type person.” So, for all we know, her story about trying to save Kim from her alleged abuse by dating her alleged abuser might be just another ploy to save herself from irrelevancy.

Either way, there have to be better ways to support a woman you believe is being harassed. Dating the harasser just ain’t it.

