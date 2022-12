K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

**NOTE: This content includes explicit language**

In episode 5 of Ride With Remedy: Freestyles, it’s a homecoming of sorts for Yolo Ru! DJ Remedy was the first to spin his record on the air, so it was only right that he blessed the mic with two hot freestyles! Make sure you check out his freestyle above and stream his latest single, Show Ya, on all platforms!