THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Seems like Coach Prime better known as Deion Sanders is catching a bit of heat after announcing his departure from the Jackson State University football program as head coach.

Sanders informed his team at JSU on Saturday night right before the SWAC championship that he was to become the next head football coach at Colorado State University and made the announcement to the public shortly after. Some fans didn’t approve of Sanders sharing the news with the team before the big game. Saying that it might have affected the players in a negative way.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Other fans came to his defense giving Sanders his flowers and acknowledging all he has done at Jackson State University’s facility and players in his three short years there.

In the end, it was Coach Prime who had the final word stating that Change is inevitable and it ultimately makes people uncomfortable.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Listen to the full discussion below and chime in with the Hustlers’ by dropping a comment below!

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Is Deion Sanders Wrong For Leaving HBCU To Coach At Colorado State? was originally published on themorninghustle.com