Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down While Testifying In Tory Lanez Criminal Case, Says “She Doesn’t Want To Live”

Megan Thee Stallion has finally taken the stand in the long-awaited criminal trial involving Canadian Hip-Hop star Tory Lanez. As expected, it was an emotional moment for the hot girl.

Tuesday, Dec.13, Megan Thee Stallion finally got her day in court during her testimony alleging that Tory Lanez did shoot at her feet two years ago after leaving a party.

“I just don’t feel good … I can’t believe I have to come in here and do this,” the Houston rapper said shortly after taking the stand, the Los Angeles Times reported.

She also touched on the public perception of the shooting and how it’s affecting her current relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine.

“I feel disgusted. I feel dirty. My own partner is embarrassed,” explaining how they now both have to deal with her sexual history. “I can’t even be happy. I don’t want to talk to friends or family.”

She continued, “I don’t want to live, she emotionally said during her testimony. She also wished he had just “shot and killed” her to save her from the “torture.”

During her testimony, Thee Stallion detailed in her own words what exactly went down the night of the alleged shooting. According to the “Savage” crafter herself, Lanez, his bodyguard, and her former best friend Kelsey Harris left a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s residence, and Lanez was BIG MAD he had to go.

Megan Thee Stallion Confirmed She Had A Sexual Relationship With Tory Lanez

According to the Times, Megan testified that Lanez turned around in the SUV and told her to “stop lying” about their relationship. Meg admits that their friendship became sexual after they bonded over the deaths of their mothers, a detail that was revealed in front of Harris.

Harris allegedly had a “crush” on the Houston rapper, which worsened the situation. Lanez then called Megan and Kelsey “b*tches and hoes,” The discussion turned into them arguing about their music careers, according to the newspaper.

Now upset, Thee Stallion asked the driver to stop the SUV so she could get out, and that’s where Lanez fired off five shots at her while shouting, “Dance, bitch!” and injuring her feet.

“I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear the gun going off, and I can’t believe he’s shooting at me,” Megan told the jurors. She got back in the SUV, and they drove off with Thee Stallion, trying to stop the bleeding with towels in the back of the vehicle.

Lanez allegedly told the two women in the vehicle that he would pay them $1 million each if they didn’t tell the cops what happened.

Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She Didn’t Report The Shooting

As previously stated, Megan Thee Stallion also confirmed why she did not report the shooting initially, claiming she did it to protect Lanez, out of fear of how the police would have handled the situation since the shooting happened months after the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

“At the time, we are at the height of police brutality … I felt like if I said this man has just shot me, they might shoot first and ask questions later,” the Times quotes her as saying.

“I don’t feel safe in the car,” she continued adding she didn’t “feel safe with the police officers, either.”

Kelsey Harris Says She Did Not Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

On Wednesday, Dec.14, Megan’s former best friend and assistant, Kelsey Harris, took the stand, dropping some interesting details while seemingly unable to remember anything that happened that night.

Per TMZ:

Kelsey Nicole Harris — who was the other woman in the car with Tory Lanez and MTS during the 2020 shooting — caused fireworks Wednesday when she was called to the stand by the prosecution … almost immediately asking for immunity in the case, and receiving it for her testimony.

Despite this, Kelsey proved to be an incredibly difficult witness during direct examination … attempting to invoke her 5th Amendment rights constantly, and often asking the judge if she had to answer certain questions — hesitantly doing so when she did actually talk. What she definitively testified to Wednesday, under oath, was that she did NOT shoot Megan Thee Stallion — contradicting the defense’s theory that she could’ve pulled the trigger.

So, it’s proven that Megan Thee Stallion was shot, but who pulled the trigger? The driver was never accused; Kelsey says she didn’t do it, so that only leaves Tory Lanez.

This case will only get interesting as it continues.

