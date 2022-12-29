Yung Joc Shaves Head After Tory Lanez Found Guilty

While he has a history of doing the most, Yung Joc seems to be a man of his word. He has shaved his head after saying he would if Tory Lanez was found guilty.

As spotted on The Shade Room, the Atlanta, Georgia native has scalped. Earlier this month Yung Joc and media executive Shawn Prez discussed the Meg Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez assault trial for VladTV. During the interview, the “Coffee Shop” rapper made it clear that, in his mind, a guilty verdict was not possible. “If Tory is found guilty, I’ll shave my head. I’ll shave my whole head bald,” he said. He even confirmed he was “serious” when asked again about the claim.

Well, Joc was indeed “serious” and has made good on his pledge. In an Instagram clip he prepared for the haircut, he was offered some food of his choice which he referred to as his “last meal.” As his Morning Takeover radio show co-host Shyneka put in the work with the clippers Joc said “This [is] for Meg Thee Stallion. This [is] for Meg and Roc Nation.” After the reveal he explained why he made the promise saying “Lost a bet. I thought it was going to be a goddamn mistrial,” he explained.

You can check out Yung Joc’s new look below.

Photo: Derek White / Getty

