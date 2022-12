*NOTE: This video contains explicit language*

In the last Ride With Remedy Freestyle of 2022, it was about time we added some feminine energy to the mic. Enter Luh Bri, who is perhaps one of the hottest female MCs to come out of the Carolinas. She definitely took full advantage of her time in the K975 studio, and we ain’t mad at that!

Watch the full freestyle and stream her latest single, “Press,” on all streaming platforms!