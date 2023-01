K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

*NOTE: This video contains explicit language*

A new year, a new freestyle from DJ Remedy in the K975 studios! This time around, Jass Clutch is coming in smoking hot! Straight from the 252, Jass doesn’t disappoint. This MC is going to be one of the ones to watch in 2023!

Check out the full freestyle above and stream the latest single, “Hold Up” on all streaming platforms!