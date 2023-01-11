SZA “Kill Bill,” Jim Jones “2 Million Up” & More | Daily Visuals 1.11.23

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The first lady of TDE, SZA, has been riding a wave of good vibes. With her latest album, SOS doing remarkable numbers thus far and her fans singing SZA’s praises for her latest project.

Keeping them satisfied with her work, SZA comes through with some new visuals to “Kill Bill.” The Cali crooner takes on the role of “The Bride” and goes on a rampage after her man (who lowkey looks like NBA Young Boy) attempted to kill her but fails to complete the mission (SZA too thick to body that easy). What follows was a bloody good time and some cool anime to boot. Having Vivica A. Fox make an appearance was top notch. We need more SZA in our life.

Back in the Big Apple, New York’s Ridah Man Jim Jones keeps the bright lights of the city buzzing, and in his latest clip to “2 Million Up” politics in the studio with his peoples while flaunting Eskimo ice and Ziplock bags filled with greenback Benji’s.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, Xavr Sosa and more.

SZA – “KILL BILL”

JIM JONES – “2 MILLION UP”

CURREN$Y – “DOE BOY”

XAVRSOSA – “DEMON SLAYER”

ZEDDY WILL – “CONFIDENCE IS KEY”

KENNY MUNEY – “BIG MONEY SH*T”

QUEZZ RUTHLESS FT. BANKROLL TINK – “FROZEN HEARTS”

KATO2X – “LETTER TO SCAR”

WSTRN FT. SKILLIBENG – “UNLOAD”

