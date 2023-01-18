WATCH: Mo’Nique And Lee Daniels Reunite For BET+ Psychological Thriller ‘The Reading’

As promised last year when the two had their on-stage reunion in April 2022, veteran actress Mo’Nique and director Lee Daniels have officially been reunited on film after 14 years with a new BET+ psychological thriller titled The Reading.

Arriving on February 2 as an exclusive to BET’s official streaming network, The Reading is described as a “rollercoaster of a project” according to director/writer Courtney Glaudé. His directorial debut with Daniels as executive producer takes the supernatural route, with an official synopsis that reads, “Recently widowed, Emma Leeden (Mo’Nique), details the loss of her family in her new book ‘Invasion.’ To generate press, Emma agrees to a staged reading by 19-year-old Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal) in Emma’s now fortified home. There’s only one problem, Sky’s spiritual connection is real, and evil emerges in a house they can’t get out of.”

Joining Mo’Nique and Sereal, who some may recognize as the Houston designer from Project Runway, includes Denisha Hardeman as “Jesse,” Ian Haywood as “Gregory,” Lisa Alavi as “Ashley,” Sara Alavi as “Rachel” and A Different World actress Charnele Brown joining the cast as “Oda Brow.”

“I am a fan of the surgical performance by Mo’Nique,” exclaims Glaudé in an official statement, further adding, “[in addition to] the love and commitment from the entire cast during the pandemic. I appreciate the dedication to bringing this, as I was told, ‘sick’ vision of mine to the screen; and of course Lee Daniels for being crazy enough to Executive Produce the project and believing in me. I can’t wait for the audience to think they know, but have no idea what’s going to happen. I promise you…it’s crazy.”

The Reading, the official cinematic reunion of Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels, premieres starting February 2 only on BET+. Watch the full trailer below:

