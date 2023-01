*NOTE: Video contains explicit language*

Fayetteville native Mr. Red Carpet stops by the K975 studios in the latest episode of Ride With Remedy: Freestyles! He talks about his latest projects, opening for Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” Tour in his hometown, and, of course, drops a few bars.

Watch the whole freestyle above, and stream his latest single, “Oh, Ok,” on all streaming platforms!