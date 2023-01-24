Justin Bieber has sold his entire music catalog for a reported $200 million, making this the largest such transaction for any artist of his generation.

The lucrative deal was made with Hipgnosis Song Capital. Per Billboard, Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Bieber’s publishing, along with “artist royalties from his master recordings and neighboring rights”. The contract includes essentially any song Bieber made before December 31, 2022.

The haul includes 290 Bieber songs, including his 2021 album Justice. For Hipgnosis, it’s their largest acquisition ever.

Rumors of Bieber selling off his catalog have been circulating for months, with some even suggesting the price tag could’ve reached nearly $500 million.

Bieber isn’t the only artist to sell off their work lately, and Hipgnosis isn’t the only company buying them up. In the last few years, high-profile acts like Future, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, and even Bruce Springsteen and Phil Collins have all flipped their old music for fresh cash.

And it’s a whole lot of fresh cash they’re bringing in.

Do you think it’s a good idea for artists like Justin Bieber to sell their music before reaching an older age?

Justin Bieber Sells His Music Catalog For $200M was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com