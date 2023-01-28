HomeEntertainment News

Burglar Breaks Into Drake’s $75,000,000 L.A. Mansion

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

An intruder broke into Drake’s $75,000,000 Los Angeles residence on January 26th.

Drake & Future Summer Sixteen Concert After-Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Things got hectic at Drake’s 75-million-dollar Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 26th when a burglar was found on the premises. The rapper’s security team discovered the unidentified individual after receiving an alert, and proceeded to notify the police.

The LAPD subsequently searched the neighborhood, and eventually located and arrested the culprit. Authorities did not disclose what items the robber made off with. Drake was not present at the time of the burglary.

Check out the luxurious mansion here.

Check out the latest entertainment news here.

RELATED TAGS

Burglary drake robbed

Engaging Black America
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close