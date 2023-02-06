HomeRide With Remedy: Freestyles

EXCLUSIVE: JoeLew Wraps Up Special Episode of DJ Remedy’s Freestyles

*NOTE: Video contains explicit language*

In part 3 of DJ Remedy’s special episode of his freestyle series, Atlanta MC JoeLew does his thing on the mic with a freestyle off a G Herbo classic. He also provides an exclusive performance of his track, “Take The Fake Off,” which is now streaming! Watch the full video above and check out the previous parts of episode 12!

Part One: EXCLUSIVE: Jay Fizzle Reps Paper Route Empire To The Fullest With In-Studio Performance

Part Two: EXCLUSIVE: Jimbo World Talks “6 Months,” Future Goals With DJ Remedy

