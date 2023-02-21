HomeRide With Remedy: Freestyles

Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Ashton Blaze Comes Through

NOTE: This video may contain explicit language.

Representing Jersey and Raleigh, Ashton Blaze stops by the K975 studios with DJ Remedy to talk about what he’s vibing to and tapping in with the local rap scene, set on making his own path. Of course, he drops off a hot freestyle and an exclusive performance of his latest single, “100s,” available on all streaming platforms!

