Durham Native Jooselord Makes Waves In Latest “New & Making Noise” Podcast Episode

With the recently launched Urban One Podcast Network in full swing, it was only a matter of time before the Triangle made its mark.

NY-born, Durham-raised MC Jooselord made his way to Atlanta to chop it up with Posted On The Corner’s Incognito and DJ Misses for the latest episode of the New & Making Noise podcast. In this episode, the Carolina Waves affiliate talks about his come-up, his latest $10,000 win at a recent music competition, and his new album, The Forbidden Art Of Chaos. Check out the interview below, and listen to the New & Making Noise podcast on all podcast platforms!