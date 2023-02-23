Durham Native Jooselord Makes Waves In Latest “New & Making Noise” Podcast Episode

With the recently launched Urban One Podcast Network in full swing, it was only a matter of time before the Triangle made its mark.
NY-born, Durham-raised MC Jooselord made his way to Atlanta to chop it up with Posted On The Corner’s Incognito and DJ Misses for the latest episode of the New & Making Noise podcast. In this episode, the Carolina Waves affiliate talks about his come-up, his latest $10,000 win at a recent music competition, and his new album, The Forbidden Art Of Chaos. Check out the interview below, and listen to the New & Making Noise podcast on all podcast platforms!
-
De La Soul Founding Member Trugoy The Dove Dead At 54
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Imaginary Players: Big Gipp Thinks Beyoncé Would Be With 2Pac Instead Of Jay-Z If Alive
-
Check Out These Produce Distribution Sites In Raleigh
-
Youth Seeking Job Skills Can Now Apply for 2023 Durham YouthWorks Program
-
T.I. & The Game Have a Standoff with LAPD at Club
-
Floyd Mayweather Ex-Fiance Says "He Will Never Own The Clippers"