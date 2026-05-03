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Everything You Missed At Her Legacy 2026 With Ms. Tina Knowles

Published on May 3, 2026

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Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson

Everything You Missed At Her Legacy 2026 With Ms. Tina Knowles

Radio One Raleigh’s very first Her Legacy event was one for the books. And if you missed it, I’m sure you’re regretting not getting your ticket and seeing the heartwarming conversation between two longtime friends and a celebration of innovative and inspiring women.

The show started off with an empowering performance by artist and violinist Kimberly Michelle. We also heard inspirational words from local women of the Triangle, including Dr. Asia Cunningham, and panels from the community with our very own ladies of Foxy 107.1/104.3, The Light 103.9 and K97.5

Grammy-nominated spoken word artist Queen Sheba and Dasan Ahanu also gave a captivating performance during the event.

Several leaders in our community were also highlighted during the event. Including recipients of our Faith in Action, Civic Impact, Professional Leadership, Health Advocacuy, Education Visionary, Cultural Legacy and Rising Star Awards. Those awarded honorees include Pastor Sharon Dean Nesbit, Sylvia Wiggins, Angelique Stallings, Dr. Tiffany Lowe Clayton, Minnie Forte Brown, Dr. Valencia Hicks-Harris and Tatiana Cooper.

The highlight of the show was the conversation between longtime friends, our founder, Cathy Hughes, and our keynote speaker, Tina Knowles— author of the New York Times Bestseller, Matriarch.

Tina Knowles highlighted the importance of learning your family heritage, and the values she instilled to her daughters and her family. Both Hughes and Knowles talked about overcoming cancer and how women in their lives helped mold them into who they are.

Scroll through our gallery to get a look at what you missed out on!

Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson
Her Legacy Event 2026 Radio One Raleigh
Source: Jeffrey Williamson / Jeffrey Williamson

Everything You Missed At Her Legacy 2026 With Ms. Tina Knowles was originally published on foxync.com

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