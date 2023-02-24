Kay Flock Indicted On Racketeering & Murder Charges

Kay Flock was one of eight individuals indicted with racketeering and murder charges among two Bronx, N.Y. gangs. The list of charges for Kay Flock has the potential to land him in prison for life or the death penalty.

Kay Flock, real name Kevin Perez, shot and killed a man in broad daylight in December 2021, just as the budding NY Drill rapper was finding some success as a musical artist. According to the press release released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, Perez was a member of the Sev Side or DOA gang in the Bronx borough and was involved in several crimes with his codefendants dating back to 2019.

From the press release:

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”), announced the unsealing today of an Indictment charging KEVIN PEREZ, a/k/a “Kay Flock,” a/k/a “Kay,” a/k/a “KK,” DEVON MASON, a/k/a “BJ,” ERVIN BEAMON, a/k/a “EJ,” NICHOLAS JOHNSON, a/k/a “Nick,” SEAN SMITH, a/k/a “Sticky,” and JOSSI CASTRO, a/k/a “Jesse,” with racketeering conspiracy and other crimes related to their membership in “Sev Side,” or “DOA,” a street gang based in the Bronx, New York.

In a superseding indictment from January, the office named two other men, Iszayah Rowson and Michael Gant in the charges and noted their membership in the Third Slide gang, which maintained close ties to the Sev Side group.

The charges the 19-year-old Perez faces are Racketeering Conspiracy, Murder in Aid of Racketeering, Use of a Firearm Resulting in Death, Attempted Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering, Use of a Firearm for Attempted Murder, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

