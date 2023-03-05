HomeLocal

Tink Brings “Thanks 4 Everything” Tour To Raleigh

Multi-talented artist Tink has announced her Thanks 4 Everything Tour, which consists of 13 dates across the U.S.

Tink recently revealed the tour dates for her upcoming tour, titled Thanks 4 Everything, and she is bringing the highly anticipated show to Raleigh, North Carolina. The Black Promoters Collective is powering the tour, and it consists of 13 dates across the United States. The tour will kick off in Oakland, California on March 30th, and wrap up in Tink’s hometown of Chicago on April 23.

As for the Raleigh date, the singer will perform at the Lincoln Theatre on April 11th. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Thanks For Everything Tour Dates

Mar 30 — Oakland, CA @ The UC Theatre

Mar 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

Apr 6 — Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Ball

Apr 8 — New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf

Apr 9 — Atlanta, CA @ Center Stage Theater

Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

Apr 12 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theater

Apr 13 — Richmond, VA @ The National

Apr 15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Apr 16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Street

Apr 20 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Apr 22 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Apr 23 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Get tickets for the Thanks 4 Everything Tour here.  

