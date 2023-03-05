Tink Brings “Thanks 4 Everything” Tour To Raleigh

Multi-talented artist Tink has announced her Thanks 4 Everything Tour, which consists of 13 dates across the U.S.
Tink recently revealed the tour dates for her upcoming tour, titled Thanks 4 Everything, and she is bringing the highly anticipated show to Raleigh, North Carolina. The Black Promoters Collective is powering the tour, and it consists of 13 dates across the United States. The tour will kick off in Oakland, California on March 30th, and wrap up in Tink’s hometown of Chicago on April 23.
As for the Raleigh date, the singer will perform at the Lincoln Theatre on April 11th. Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Thanks For Everything Tour Dates
Mar 30 — Oakland, CA @ The UC Theatre
Mar 31 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
Apr 6 — Houston, TX @ Cullen Performance Ball
Apr 8 — New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf
Apr 9 — Atlanta, CA @ Center Stage Theater
Apr 11 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater
Apr 12 — Washington, DC @ Howard Theater
Apr 13 — Richmond, VA @ The National
Apr 15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Apr 16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Street
Apr 20 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Apr 22 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Apr 23 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
-
Bobby Brown Gives Rickey Smiley Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Claims They Are Targets Of A Racist ‘Reign of Terror’
-
J. Cole, Drake, Usher & More Are Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival
-
Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State
-
Check Out These Produce Distribution Sites In Raleigh
-
Surprise Box Office Hit "Cocaine Bear" Has a Real-Life NC Connection