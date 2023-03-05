Tink Brings “Thanks 4 Everything” Tour To Raleigh

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Multi-talented artist Tink has announced her Thanks 4 Everything Tour, which consists of 13 dates across the U.S.

Tink recently revealed the tour dates for her upcoming tour, titled Thanks 4 Everything, and she is bringing the highly anticipated show to Raleigh, North Carolina. The Black Promoters Collective is powering the tour, and it consists of 13 dates across the United States. The tour will kick off in Oakland, California on March 30th, and wrap up in Tink’s hometown of Chicago on April 23.

As for the Raleigh date, the singer will perform at the Lincoln Theatre on April 11th. Check out the full list of tour dates below.