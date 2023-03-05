UNC Student Wins $19,000 At Duke VS. UNC Game

A UNC student won $19,000 while participating in a contest at the UNC game this weekend.
The University of North Carolina’s men’s basketball team faced off against Duke at home on Saturday, March 4th. UNC was unable to finish with the win, with a final score of 62-57, however, one fan was able to win big during the game. UNC freshman Javon Comer, participated in a contest during half-time, making a half-court shot securing a massive cash win of $19,000.
Check out the half-court bank-shot below.
-
Bobby Brown Gives Rickey Smiley Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Claims They Are Targets Of A Racist ‘Reign of Terror’
-
J. Cole, Drake, Usher & More Are Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival
-
Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State
-
Check Out These Produce Distribution Sites In Raleigh
-
Surprise Box Office Hit "Cocaine Bear" Has a Real-Life NC Connection