UNC Student Wins $19,000 At Duke VS. UNC Game

A UNC student won $19,000 while participating in a contest at the UNC game this weekend.

St. Francis (Pa) v North Carolina UNC

Source: Peyton Williams / Getty

The University of North Carolina’s men’s basketball team faced off against Duke at home on Saturday, March 4th. UNC was unable to finish with the win, with a final score of 62-57, however, one fan was able to win big during the game. UNC freshman Javon Comer, participated in a contest during half-time, making a half-court shot securing a massive cash win of $19,000.

Check out the half-court bank-shot below.

Basketball duke unc

