UNC Student Wins $19,000 At Duke VS. UNC Game

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A UNC student won $19,000 while participating in a contest at the UNC game this weekend.

The University of North Carolina’s men’s basketball team faced off against Duke at home on Saturday, March 4th. UNC was unable to finish with the win, with a final score of 62-57, however, one fan was able to win big during the game. UNC freshman Javon Comer, participated in a contest during half-time, making a half-court shot securing a massive cash win of $19,000.

Check out the half-court bank-shot below.