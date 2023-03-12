HomeLocal

Duke Wins Men’s ACC Championship

The Duke University men’s basketball team took home the ACC Championship in a match up against Virginia.

The Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team took home the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship after beating the Virginia Cavaliers 59-49. The championship is Jon Scheyer’s first title as head coach, securing him a successful debut season after taking over for legendary Hall of Fame coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

