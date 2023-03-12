Duke Wins Men’s ACC Championship

The Duke University men’s basketball team took home the ACC Championship in a match up against Virginia.
The Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball team took home the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship after beating the Virginia Cavaliers 59-49. The championship is Jon Scheyer’s first title as head coach, securing him a successful debut season after taking over for legendary Hall of Fame coach, Mike Krzyzewski.
-
Bobby Brown Gives Rickey Smiley Advice On Coping After Suffering Personal Loss
-
5 Year- Old Students Get Caught Having Sex In School Bathroom
-
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Claims They Are Targets Of A Racist ‘Reign of Terror’
-
Former Lakers, Pau Gasol Gets A Surprise From Vanessa Bryant
-
J. Cole, Drake, Usher & More Are Coming to 2023 Dreamville Festival
-
Nike is Sticking By Ja Morant Following Gun Controversy
-
Lil Mosey Acquitted On Rape Charges in Washington State
-
Surprise Box Office Hit "Cocaine Bear" Has a Real-Life NC Connection