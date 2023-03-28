Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Double Feature With Sunny Magix & Sensei Quell!

*NOTE: This feature contains explicit language.*
This week, we have a double feature, as DJ Remedy invites two amazing artists into the booth to do their thing on the mic!
First up, we have Sunny Magix representing Rockingham, NC. As he makes his way through the underground rap scene, he discusses his preparation to make his way through what is going to be a big month for hip hop in the Triangle. His latest single, “Break Onna Hoe” is available on all streaming platforms.
Next up, we have Sensei Quell, who proudly calls himself “The Smoothest MC from NC.” He discusses the audience that he wants to attract with his unique approach to the art of hip-hop. His Introvert EP is available on all platforms.
