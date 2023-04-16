Jay-Z Dazzles Fans With Paris Performance As Beyonce & Blue Ivy Cheer Him On

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z recently took the stage for the first time since his 2023 Grammy’s cameo at a special exhibit in Paris.

Jay-Z recently dusted off his microphone for a rare performance in Paris, in honor of some legendary artists. HOV put on a special live show in honor of the new exhibit showcasing the work of revered artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

During the show, put on by the Louis Vuitton Foundation, the Brooklyn-bred rapper ran through several of his classic songs, old and new. As dazzled fans, his superstar wife, Beyonce, and daughter Blue Ivy Carter cheered him on from the balcony of the audience. With Jay-Z performances coming few and far between these days, this Paris show was surely a special treat for all who attended. Check out clips from the performance below.