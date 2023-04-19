Out & About: LEGO Art Exhibition is Coming to Raleigh

It has been named one of CNN’s “Top 10 Global Must-See Exhibitions,” and it’s coming to Raleigh!

Art of The Brick, a LEGO art exhibition created by artist Nathan Sawaya, will be on display, starting mid-May at the Pleasant Valley Promenade in Raleigh.

Announced by event promoter Fever, the exhibit consists of over 90 sculptures made entirely of over one million LEGO bricks.

Sculptures include re-imagined versions of Michelangelo’s David, Van Gogh’s Starry Night, and Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, alongside original pieces.

There is also a collection of photos by award-winning photographer Dean West, as well as a 20-foot T-Rex skeleton sculpture among the highlights.

Tickets start at $11.90 for children and $19.90 for adults. You can purchase your tickets at feverup.com.