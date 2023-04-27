Ouch! Bhad Bhabie Reflects On Removing Five Chief Keef Tattoos

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In recent news, Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has made headlines for getting tattoos of rapper Chief Keef all over her body. However, it seems that the young rapper has now decided to have the tattoos removed.

Bhad Bhabie, who rose to fame after appearing on the Dr. Phil Show in 2016, has been known for her controversial behavior and rebellious attitude. Recently, she decided to show her appreciation for Chief Keef by getting five tattoos of him inked all over her body.

However, it seems that Bhad Bhabie has had a change of heart about the tattoos. In a recent interview, she revealed that she has decided to have them removed. The young rapper stated that she had gotten the tattoos in a moment of infatuation and had not thought about the long-term implications.

“I was just really into Chief Keef at the time and wanted to show my support for him. But now that I’ve had some time to think about it, I realize that having those tattoos on my body forever might not be the best idea,” she said.

Bhad Bhabie also revealed that the process of getting the tattoos removed has been painful and time-consuming. She has had to undergo multiple sessions of laser removal, which can be quite painful and leave scars.

“It’s definitely not a fun process, but I think it’s worth it in the end. I want to be able to move on from this phase in my life and not be reminded of it every time I look in the mirror,” she added.

The removal of Bhad Bhabie’s Chief Keef tattoos has sparked some debate among her fans and followers. While some have commended her for being mature and responsible in her decision to have them removed, others have criticized her for getting the tattoos in the first place.

Regardless of the opinions of others, it seems that Bhad Bhabie is committed to removing the tattoos and moving on with her life. She has stated that she is excited to start fresh and explore new opportunities in her career.

The removal of the Chief Keef tattoos marks a new chapter in Bhad Bhabie’s life, and it will be interesting to see where her journey takes her next.