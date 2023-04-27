[UPDATED] Two NC State Students Found Dead From Suicide Within Past 24 Hours

*UPDATED Apr. 27, 5:00 PM*
Tragedy has once again struck the campus of North Carolina State University, as two more students were found dead from apparent suicides.
ABC11 reports that one student was found late Wednesday night (Apr. 27) near Lake Raleigh, while another was found in Sullivan Hall. These marked the 13th and 14th deaths of NC State students in the current school year. Seven of those deaths are by suicide.
In the wake of the deaths, a student task force released a report back in February to show how tough college has been on students’ mental health.
According to the report, 34% of students surveyed were dealing with some form of depression, and 12% expressed thoughts of suicide.
The surveys detailed in the report were taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it still shows a clear picture of students’ mental health.
NC State has responded by bringing more help to the counseling center, with more than 45 clinical positions.
AcademicLiveCare is also available to students, offering up to 12 free telehealth services.
