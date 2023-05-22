Ludacris celebrates his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame with Family and Friends

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ludacris was honored with the 2,756th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The guest list at his ceremony was starstaded, including LL Cool and Queen Latifah, “Fast & Furious” family – Vin Diesel, Tyrese, Michelle Rodriguez, and Jordana Brewster, and mother Roberta Shields, wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue and his four daughters. Ludacris oldest daughter, Karma Bridges, Vin Diesel, and LL Cool J spoke at the ceremony.

Ludacris went through a long list of thank-yous, including to the late actor Paul Walker, and late director John Singleton, who cast him in “2 Fast 2 Furious” in 2003. At the end of his list, Ludacris turned to the two people “who have been on this journey with me since Day 1”: his longtime managers, Chaka Zulu and Zulu’s brother, Jeff Dixon. In 1998, Ludacris and the pair the co-founded their independent music label, Disturbing Tha Peace Records, which put out the initial Ludacris albums.

Ludacris is probably one of the most busiest entertainer alive. He’s currently opening for Janet Jackson Together Again 33 cities Tour. Between performances, he has to attend press events and TV talk shows to promote “Fast X”, which was released in theaters across the U.S. and North America this last week.

This Hollywood Walk of Fame Star is well deserved for such a hard-working entertainer.