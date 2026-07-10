Source: Rodin Eckenroth/GA / Getty

Parody accounts get the best of us, especially given the state of politics and celebrities’ off-the-cuff remarks.

That even extends to the sports world, amid the every-four-years craziness of the World Cup and the fast-paced nature of the NBA offseason, as we still await to see where LeBron James will land.

But it’s not just NBA Centel out to dupe sports fans at their most vulnerable; there’s HoopsCrave too, which is a play off PopCrave, the pop culture X account that boasts 5.6 million followers.

HoopsCrave doesn’t have Centel’s 802,000 followers or Pop Crave’s audience, but it manages to stir up controversy just the same.

Its latest instigation tweet was one announcing that Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union had called it quits after 12 years of marriage

“Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are reportedly getting a divorce,” read the tweet atop a picture of them posing together at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

However, there have been no verifiable reports that they’re divorcing, and the community notes arrived right on time to dispel the rumor.

The two have been married since 2014, and neither has shied away from the relationship’s rockiness.

They first started dating in 2010 after divorcing their first spouses, which, for Wade, was his high school sweetheart, Siohvaughn Funches, and Union’s NFL player ex, Chris Howard.

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They briefly broke up in 2013, and during that window, Wade fathered a child with another woman, though they eventually reconciled and Wade married her.

She spoke about what it was like deciding to stay with Wade after that, and warned other women to compare any two relationships.

“If you’re going to ask me — a divorced woman who’s had a gang of relationship challenges — what you should do in a relationship, you’ve already failed,” she told Essence. “I could give you my coulda, woulda, shoulda, but at the end of the day I didn’t. So be careful who and when you ask for advice about what to do in the moment.”

Union also spoke candidly about feeling entitled to cheating on her first husband because she was paying all the bills. Finances would come up again in her marriage to Wade, who’s got career earnings of nearly $200 million, about splitting bills down the middle.

Eventually, she recognized it as a trauma response, and they adjusted their household contributions so that he pays around 65% of the collective bills.

With Union always open about her relationship hurdles, we’ll let her break any news concerning marital status to NBA champion Wade.

Still, social media had to jump on the parody accounts’ tweets with some wild reactions.