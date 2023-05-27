Diddy Links Up With The City Girls & Fabolous To “Act Bad”

Diddy has teamed up with the City Girls and Fabolous for a new song titled “Act Bad.” The new single, released under Bad Boy Records, is produced by Diddy and features verses from both City Girls and rapper Fabolous. Diddy recently to Instagram to proclaim the collaborative track “song of the summer.” Check out the catchy anthem below.
