Diddy Links Up With The City Girls & Fabolous To “Act Bad”

Published on May 27, 2023

TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Diddy has teamed up with the City Girls and Fabolous for a new song titled “Act Bad.” The new single, released under Bad Boy Records, is produced by Diddy and features verses from both City Girls and rapper Fabolous. Diddy recently to Instagram to proclaim the collaborative track “song of the summer.” Check out the catchy anthem below.

