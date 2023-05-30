Movies

Halle Bailey as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Rakes In $117.5M At The US Box Office Opening Weekend

Published on May 30, 2023

Halle Bailey The OSCARS red carpet arrivals

“The Little Mermaid” has record numbers opening weekend!

As previously reported, the live-action remake of the 1989 animated film premiered on May 26. The movie, which stars Halle Bailey. As Ariel, has faced a lot of criticism from people who weren’t happy to see a Black woman score the leading role. Many disappointed with the remake’s casting have even said they plan to boycott the film. However, it seems that “The Little Mermaid” did just fine without the support of the skeptics.

On Friday (May 26),Halle Baile. Took to Twitter to share her excitement over her latest project. She said,

“can’t believe it today is the day!! the little mermaid is out everywhere in theaters now this was my first time ever doing a film like this, and words can’t describe how immensely grateful I am to have had this experience with such a beautiful group of people …please go watch and enjoy with your loved ones!!”

