BRUHNews: Man Accused of Robbing Convenience Store With Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ Gun

We couldn’t even make this story up even if we tried.

As seen on Raw Story, a South Carolina man was arrested in connection with the robbery of a convenience store where he allegedly used Nintendo Duck Hunt gun, which was spray painted black to commit the crime local law enforcement said.

Bruh.

Joseph Dalesandro, 25, of Sharon, was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery with a deadly weapon among other charges and booked into the York County Detention Center, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The robbery happened at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Sharon Kwik Stop convenience store on York St., the Sheriff’s Office said.

Dalesandro is accused of entering the store wearing a mask, wig, and hooded sweatshirt and then flashing the fake gun before demanding money from the cash register, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The police was able to track Dalesandro to the parking lot of Dollar General down the street and the Duck Hunt gun was down his pants the website reports.

As for the amount of money Dalesandro epically played himself for, he allegedly stole $300 from the clerk before cops caught up to him to end his “reign of terror.”

The History of Duck Hunt

Brief little history lesson, Nintendo released Duck Hunt in the Unitied States in 1985 for the Nintendo Entertainment System with the “NES Zapper” accessory.

Players could shoot at the ducks on screen thanks to the optical sensor in the Zapper by pointing at the CRT monitor that was running the game.

Duck Hunt was one of the games bundled with the groundbreaking video game console and quickly became a favorite among gamers.

We are sure Nintendo didn’t think it would ever be used to hold up a store.

