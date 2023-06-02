Petey Pablo Comes Home For Bimbé Festival 2023

The 2023 Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival is this weekend, and we’re celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop with performances by Intro, Mr. Cheeks, KRS-One, and North Carolina’s own Petey Pablo!
The Greenville native calls in to chat with Brian Dawson (who’s hosting Bimbé this year) about performing for his home crowd in an exclusive interview. Check it out above!
